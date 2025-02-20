Left Menu

Countdown to Cuts: Trump & Musk Reshape U.S. Civil Service

President Donald Trump's administration, with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, is targeting job cuts for bank regulators, rocket scientists, and tax enforcers as part of a radical remake of the U.S. civil service. Around the world, technological innovations and advancements in scientific fields are taking place.

President Donald Trump's administration has implemented a significant plan targeting the dismissal of bank regulators, rocket scientists, and tax enforcers. A federal judge recently approved this substantial reshaping of the U.S. civil service, at least temporarily. With Trump's endorsement, tech mogul Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has aggressively cut federal jobs since Trump took office last month, following Musk's installation as the head of a dramatic government restructuring.

In innovative technological advancements, Google has unveiled an AI partner for biomedical scientists, enhancing their capacity to digest extensive scientific literature and generate new hypotheses. Meanwhile, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is revealing unprecedented insights into the chaotic phenomena surrounding the supermassive black hole at our galaxy's center, showcasing a dynamic environment rather than the expected steady state.

Highlighting international developments, China's Ant Group, a fintech titan, is entering the humanoid robot market amidst rising interest from major tech firms. Additionally, Airbus's CEO hints at potential space mergers in Europe, aiming to mirror the MBDA missile project, while Russia's Vladimir Putin appoints Yuri Borisov as a representative for space cooperation following his departure from Roscosmos.

