Elon Musk's Bold Directive: Shaking Up U.S. Civil Service

Elon Musk's recent directive to U.S. government employees to justify their jobs has caused a rift within President Trump's administration, with varying reactions from different agencies. This move, aimed at downsizing the federal workforce, came as a surprise to some officials and has raised questions about Musk's influence.

While departments like Transportation and Treasury instructed employees to comply, others such as Defense and Homeland Security advised against responding outside their established chain of command. This division reflects the first major resistance to Musk's aggressive approach towards reducing government size.

The impact of Musk's directive extends beyond the federal workforce, affecting businesses linked to the government and resulting in layoffs and legal challenges. A federal judge has intervened to prevent Musk's team from accessing sensitive records, highlighting the contentious nature of this initiative.

