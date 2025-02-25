Left Menu

Elon Musk's Bold Directive: Shaking Up U.S. Civil Service

Elon Musk's order for U.S. government workers to justify their jobs sparked internal conflicts within President Trump's administration, revealing a divide in handling his directive. While some agencies complied, others resisted, leading to confusion and potential legal challenges. Musk's downsizing efforts have widespread implications, affecting thousands of workers and government operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 00:48 IST
Elon Musk

Elon Musk's recent directive to U.S. government employees to justify their jobs has caused a rift within President Trump's administration, with varying reactions from different agencies. This move, aimed at downsizing the federal workforce, came as a surprise to some officials and has raised questions about Musk's influence.

While departments like Transportation and Treasury instructed employees to comply, others such as Defense and Homeland Security advised against responding outside their established chain of command. This division reflects the first major resistance to Musk's aggressive approach towards reducing government size.

The impact of Musk's directive extends beyond the federal workforce, affecting businesses linked to the government and resulting in layoffs and legal challenges. A federal judge has intervened to prevent Musk's team from accessing sensitive records, highlighting the contentious nature of this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

