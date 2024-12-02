Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Reaffirms Her Leadership amidst TMC Internal Turbulence

Mamata Banerjee reasserts her authority as TMC chief, addressing internal issues and emphasizing organizational discipline. At a legislative meeting, she warned leaders against indiscipline and stressed her role as the final decision-maker. Plans include revamping youth wings and enhancing grassroots connections ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

Updated: 02-12-2024 20:22 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reaffirmed her role as the primary decision-maker of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), warning party members against indiscipline and unwarranted public remarks.

At a key legislative meeting, Banerjee dismissed rumors of internal power struggles, emphasizing that all major decisions would be made under her leadership. Senior leaders, including party president Subrata Bakshi, were in attendance.

Banerjee highlighted the need for organizational restructuring aimed at invigorating the party's youth and student wings before the 2026 elections. She urged representatives to engage more actively with their constituencies and adhere strictly to assembly sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

