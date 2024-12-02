Barnier's Bold Move: A Political Gamble in France

Facing mounting pressure, French Prime Minister Michel Barnier took a significant gamble by opting to bypass parliament and use article 49.3 to force a social security bill through. This move left him vulnerable to a no-confidence vote from far-right and leftist parties critical of his leadership.

Barnier's decision followed an unsuccessful last-minute attempt to secure backing from the far-right National Rally, sparking accusations of self-interest over national welfare. Now, with his government's fate hanging in the balance, the opposition has 24 hours to propose a no-confidence vote that, if successful, would mark the end of Barnier's tenure.

The discord reflects wider instability throughout Europe, striking at a time when Barnier's administration is struggling to pass the 2025 budget amid a deeply divided parliament, raising concerns of France plunging into a significant political crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)