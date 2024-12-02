France on the Brink: Government Faces Collapse Amid No-Confidence Vote

The French government teeters on the brink of collapse as Prime Minister Michel Barnier faces a no-confidence motion. Both far-right and left-wing parties have pledged to support the motion against Barnier following his attempt to pass a contentious social security bill without legislative backing.

Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally, has confirmed her party's intention to table their own no-confidence vote and support similar efforts by other parties. The political turmoil reflects widespread dissatisfaction among French citizens and increasing frustration with Barnier's government and President Emmanuel Macron's administration.

With only 24 hours left to propose a no-confidence motion, the opposition eyes a potential vote as early as Wednesday. The vulnerability of Barnier's minority government, which has relied on RN support since its formation, underscores the deepening political crisis in France and across the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)