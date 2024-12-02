Left Menu

Le Pen's National Rally to Back All No-Confidence Votes Against Barnier

Marine Le Pen's National Rally party announced plans to support all no-confidence votes against French Prime Minister Michel Barnier. This move follows Barnier's use of special powers to push through the social security budget without a final vote. Le Pen claims the French public is dissatisfied and her demands were not met.

France's political landscape simmered with tension on Monday as Marine Le Pen declared that the National Rally party would support any no-confidence votes against Prime Minister Michel Barnier. This decision was not influenced by the proposer of the motions, reflecting Le Pen's dissatisfaction with the current administration.

The National Rally's stance aligns with France's leftwing political bloc, which has also announced plans to lodge no-confidence motions. This political maneuver aims to challenge Barnier's government after he bypassed a final parliamentary vote on the social security budget, employing special powers to enact it.

Le Pen asserted that the French populace is discontented, characterizing her party's demands on Barnier as reasonable. She criticized the government for failing to meet these conditions fully, reinforcing her support for the no-confidence efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

