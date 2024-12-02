Hezbollah Breaches Ceasefire: Tensions Flare at Israeli-Lebanese Border

In a significant development, Hezbollah launched an attack into a contested border area, signaling its first aggressive maneuver since the implementation of a ceasefire just a week ago. This action comes amidst Lebanon's claims that Israel breached the truce over 50 times in recent days.

The militant group issued a statement declaring its attack was intended as a stark warning to Israel about purported ceasefire violations. According to the Israeli military, the attack involved two projectiles aimed at Mount Dov, a locale of strategic contention near the convergence of Lebanese, Syrian, and Israeli territories.

Although the projectiles landed in open areas with no casualties reported, the incident has added tension to the region. The ceasefire, negotiated through the mediation of the US and France, seeks to establish a 60-day period of peace following over a year of intermittent conflicts between the two forces.

