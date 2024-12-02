Left Menu

Hezbollah Breaches Ceasefire: Tensions Flare at Israeli-Lebanese Border

Hezbollah fired into a disputed border zone, marking its first attack since a recent ceasefire as Lebanon criticized Israel for allegedly violating the truce. Two projectiles were launched at Mount Dov, with no reported injuries. The ceasefire, brokered by the US and France, aims to halt exchanges of fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:19 IST
In a significant development, Hezbollah launched an attack into a contested border area, signaling its first aggressive maneuver since the implementation of a ceasefire just a week ago. This action comes amidst Lebanon's claims that Israel breached the truce over 50 times in recent days.

The militant group issued a statement declaring its attack was intended as a stark warning to Israel about purported ceasefire violations. According to the Israeli military, the attack involved two projectiles aimed at Mount Dov, a locale of strategic contention near the convergence of Lebanese, Syrian, and Israeli territories.

Although the projectiles landed in open areas with no casualties reported, the incident has added tension to the region. The ceasefire, negotiated through the mediation of the US and France, seeks to establish a 60-day period of peace following over a year of intermittent conflicts between the two forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

