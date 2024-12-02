Biden's Controversial Pardon: Implications for Democracy and Political Strategy

The Democratic Party faces internal turmoil following President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, for federal offenses late Sunday evening. This move, considered controversial by some party members, could potentially hinder their criticism of former President Donald Trump's legal challenges.

Biden's pardon, which contradicts previous commitments, covers over a decade of federal crimes his son may have committed. While the president claims the prosecution was politically motivated, some within his party are concerned about the precedent this sets and its implications for future administrations.

Prominent Democrats and fundraisers have defended Biden by referencing Trump's history of using pardoning powers for his aides and associates. As the party prepares for potential challenges, including a possible Republican control of Congress, the impact of this pardon on political strategies remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)