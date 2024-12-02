France on Brink: Political Turmoil Threatens EU Stability

The French government teeters on the brink of collapse as far-right and left-wing parties rally for a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Michel Barnier. Investors have already responded by punishing French assets, further destabilizing the euro zone's second-largest economy.

National Rally leader Marine Le Pen has criticized Barnier for exacerbating the situation and has proposed a no-confidence motion. This move, supported by left-wing factions, would mark the first toppling of a French government in this manner since 1962, should it succeed.

As political chaos unfolds, RN lawmakers and the left have sufficient votes to unseat Barnier. This comes as Barnier controversially attempted to push a social security bill through parliament without a vote, sparking further dissent.

