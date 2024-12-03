Biden's Unconditional Pardon: A Controversial Move

President Joe Biden's decision to grant an unconditional pardon to his son, Hunter Biden, has drawn significant backlash from political opponents and allies alike. The White House justified the move, citing fear of continued persecution from Republican adversaries.

Previously, Biden had ruled out pardoning his son, including a public assertion in June. The leniency comes as Hunter faced charges related to tax offenses and false statements on a gun background check, allegations seen by some as politically motivated.

The pardon has ignited a bipartisan controversy questioning integrity and the adherence to the rule of law - principles Biden's administration critiqued during the Trump presidency. Despite the uproar, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre defended Biden, comparing it to past presidential pardons of family members.

