Ukraine's NATO Ambitions: Deferred Yet Unyielding

NATO remains hesitant to extend a membership invitation to Ukraine, marking a potential setback for Kyiv in its fight against Russian forces. Diplomats suggest that achieving consensus among member states could take weeks or even months.

Despite Ukraine's plea, NATO's foreign ministers meeting in Brussels will likely focus on bolstering support through financial and military aid. The United States recently announced a sizable $725 million weapons package for Ukraine.

While the path to NATO membership for Ukraine is deemed 'irreversible,' pressing geopolitical considerations and the upcoming U.S. presidential transition add complexity to the decision-making process.

(With inputs from agencies.)