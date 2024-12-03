Ukraine's NATO Ambitions: Deferred Yet Unyielding
NATO is unlikely to grant Ukraine a membership invitation, despite Ukrainian pleas. While the alliance supports Ukraine against Russia, there is no consensus on membership among NATO's 32 members. The focus remains on providing military and financial aid to Ukraine as it battles on, with broader geopolitical implications.
NATO remains hesitant to extend a membership invitation to Ukraine, marking a potential setback for Kyiv in its fight against Russian forces. Diplomats suggest that achieving consensus among member states could take weeks or even months.
Despite Ukraine's plea, NATO's foreign ministers meeting in Brussels will likely focus on bolstering support through financial and military aid. The United States recently announced a sizable $725 million weapons package for Ukraine.
While the path to NATO membership for Ukraine is deemed 'irreversible,' pressing geopolitical considerations and the upcoming U.S. presidential transition add complexity to the decision-making process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Ukraine
- Russia
- membership
- alliance
- diplomats
- consensus
- military aid
- Antony Blinken
- geopolitical
ALSO READ
Political Dynamics in Tamil Nadu: Stalin and Thirumavalavan's Strategic Alliance
Global Alliance to Scale Up Investments in Smallholder and Family Farming to Combat Hunger and Poverty
Philippines and U.S. Forge Stronger Military Alliance with New Intelligence Pact
UAE Fortifies Global Alliances at the G20 Summit in Rio
G20 Rio Summit: Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty Launched