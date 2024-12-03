Left Menu

Ukraine's NATO Ambitions: Deferred Yet Unyielding

NATO is unlikely to grant Ukraine a membership invitation, despite Ukrainian pleas. While the alliance supports Ukraine against Russia, there is no consensus on membership among NATO's 32 members. The focus remains on providing military and financial aid to Ukraine as it battles on, with broader geopolitical implications.

Updated: 03-12-2024 05:32 IST
NATO remains hesitant to extend a membership invitation to Ukraine, marking a potential setback for Kyiv in its fight against Russian forces. Diplomats suggest that achieving consensus among member states could take weeks or even months.

Despite Ukraine's plea, NATO's foreign ministers meeting in Brussels will likely focus on bolstering support through financial and military aid. The United States recently announced a sizable $725 million weapons package for Ukraine.

While the path to NATO membership for Ukraine is deemed 'irreversible,' pressing geopolitical considerations and the upcoming U.S. presidential transition add complexity to the decision-making process.

