President Murmu's Landmark Odisha Visit: Unveiling Statues and Celebrating Maritime Heritage

President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a significant five-day visit to Odisha, marking her first state tour since assuming office. Her visit encompasses a multitude of key engagements, starting with the unveiling of a statue honoring Santali writer Pandit Raghunath Murmu upon her arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport.

The President's itinerary includes a visit to the sacred Adim Owar Jarpa Jaher, Navy Day celebrations at Puri's Blue Flag Beach, and the 75th anniversary of Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya. Additionally, President Murmu will participate in events at Odisha University of Agricultural and Technology, and inaugurate the city's Judicial Court Complex.

Her schedule concludes with interactions in her birthplace, Uparbeda village, and ceremonial layings for critical infrastructure projects including new railway lines, a tribal research center, and a sub-divisional hospital in Rairangpur. A robust security setup, involving over 40 platoons, ensures the safety of her visit.

