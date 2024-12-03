Left Menu

President Murmu's Landmark Odisha Visit: Unveiling Statues and Celebrating Maritime Heritage

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a five-day visit to Odisha, participating in key events including Navy Day in Puri, the 75th anniversary of Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, and unveiling a statue of Santali writer Pandit Raghunath Murmu. Her agenda includes attending university convocation and laying foundations for infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-12-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 11:27 IST
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a significant five-day visit to Odisha, marking her first state tour since assuming office. Her visit encompasses a multitude of key engagements, starting with the unveiling of a statue honoring Santali writer Pandit Raghunath Murmu upon her arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport.

The President's itinerary includes a visit to the sacred Adim Owar Jarpa Jaher, Navy Day celebrations at Puri's Blue Flag Beach, and the 75th anniversary of Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya. Additionally, President Murmu will participate in events at Odisha University of Agricultural and Technology, and inaugurate the city's Judicial Court Complex.

Her schedule concludes with interactions in her birthplace, Uparbeda village, and ceremonial layings for critical infrastructure projects including new railway lines, a tribal research center, and a sub-divisional hospital in Rairangpur. A robust security setup, involving over 40 platoons, ensures the safety of her visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

