Martial Law Declared in South Korea: A Political Crisis Unfolds

In a sudden late-night announcement, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, citing domestic political opponents as the threat. Troops attempted to enter parliament, resulting in clashes. The declaration marks the first imposition of martial law since 1980, sparking financial instability and international concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:57 IST
In an unexpected move, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, blaming domestic political adversaries for threatening the constitutional order. The announcement came during a late-night televised address, where he accused opposition parties of holding the parliamentary process hostage.

The declaration has led to immediate unrest, with troops seen attempting to enter the South Korean parliament. Television footage showed soldiers being pushed back by aides using fire extinguishers. This marked the first such declaration in over four decades, triggering public protests outside the assembly.

The martial law command is set to control media activities, while financial markets reacted sharply with the Korean won dropping against the U.S. dollar. The U.S., which maintains 28,500 troops in South Korea, is closely monitoring the situation. Former President Moon Jae-in expressed his concern on social media, urging collective action to safeguard democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

