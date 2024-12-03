Left Menu

Maharashtra's Political Transformation: Mahayuti Alliance Prepares for Power

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is gearing up for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Maharashtra government on December 5. Key leaders convened at Mumbai's Azad Maidan for preparations while caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's health remains under watch. The new era follows the alliance's victory in the recent assembly election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 23:59 IST
BJP leaders of Maharashtra held a meeting in Mumbai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai became a bustling hub of political activity as Maharashtra's BJP-led Mahayuti alliance orchestrated preparations for the upcoming swearing-in ceremony set for December 5. The decisive victory in the state assembly polls has paved the way for a new government, promising shifts in state governance.

Central to the proceedings, senior leaders from the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP convened at Azad Maidan to oversee arrangements. High-profile guests, including senior NDA leaders, various Chief Ministers, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are expected to grace the ceremony. Shiv Sena leader Gulab Rao Patil noted the cohesive spirit among the different factions of the Mahayuti alliance during the preparation phase.

Amidst the fervor of political mobilization, caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's health remains a concern; he was hospitalized due to a persistent throat infection and fever. Meanwhile, BJP state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule confirmed that the swearing-in ceremony would proceed as scheduled. Inside party lines, BJP stalwarts such as Devendra Fadnavis and Girish Mahajan met with top brass in the national capital to finalize the government formation strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

