Left Menu

Syrian Insurgents' Strategic Push: Closer to Hama Amid Tensions

Syrian insurgents captured four towns nearing Hama, with Turkey pushing for political engagement to avoid further deterioration. The offensive captures strategic areas in northern Syria, intensifying conflict between opposition and Assad forces. Humanitarian concerns rise as food shortages affect northern regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 04-12-2024 00:44 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 00:44 IST
Syrian Insurgents' Strategic Push: Closer to Hama Amid Tensions
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a significant military maneuver, Syrian insurgents seized four towns, advancing closer to the city of Hama, according to opposition activists. The strategic push brings opposition fighters within 10 kilometers of Hama, as Turkey calls for a political solution to prevent escalation.

The insurgent offensive, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and backed by Turkey, has gained control over key regions, intensifying conflict with President Bashar Assad's forces. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the capture of these towns, escalating the Syrian civil war's complexity.

Amidst the escalating tensions, humanitarian concerns surge, with food shortages reported in northern Syria. The Norwegian Refugee Council warned of returning to the darkest days of the conflict, urging adherence to international law to safeguard civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024