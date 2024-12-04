Syrian Insurgents' Strategic Push: Closer to Hama Amid Tensions

In a significant military maneuver, Syrian insurgents seized four towns, advancing closer to the city of Hama, according to opposition activists. The strategic push brings opposition fighters within 10 kilometers of Hama, as Turkey calls for a political solution to prevent escalation.

The insurgent offensive, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and backed by Turkey, has gained control over key regions, intensifying conflict with President Bashar Assad's forces. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the capture of these towns, escalating the Syrian civil war's complexity.

Amidst the escalating tensions, humanitarian concerns surge, with food shortages reported in northern Syria. The Norwegian Refugee Council warned of returning to the darkest days of the conflict, urging adherence to international law to safeguard civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)