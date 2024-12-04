Tech Stocks Surge Amid Federal Reserve Sentiment and Upcoming Jobs Data
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in tech stocks as investors anticipated critical jobs data. Federal Reserve officials provided optimistic signals about inflation and employment without indicating future rate cuts. Meanwhile, Amazon unveiled new AI platforms, sparking investor interest.
Federal Reserve officials bolstered market confidence with assurances about inflation and employment trajectories, though they did not suggest whether another interest rate might be forthcoming. Market attention remains on the U.S. monthly employment report, expected on Friday.
Amazon's unveiling of new AI platforms at its AWS conference resulted in a rise in its stock, while the broader market reflected cautious optimism awaiting more comprehensive economic insights.
