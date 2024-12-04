Left Menu

Tech Stocks Surge Amid Federal Reserve Sentiment and Upcoming Jobs Data

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in tech stocks as investors anticipated critical jobs data. Federal Reserve officials provided optimistic signals about inflation and employment without indicating future rate cuts. Meanwhile, Amazon unveiled new AI platforms, sparking investor interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 02:35 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 02:35 IST
Tech Stocks Surge Amid Federal Reserve Sentiment and Upcoming Jobs Data
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced gains on Tuesday, primarily driven by technology-related stocks as investors keenly anticipated forthcoming jobs data.

Federal Reserve officials bolstered market confidence with assurances about inflation and employment trajectories, though they did not suggest whether another interest rate might be forthcoming. Market attention remains on the U.S. monthly employment report, expected on Friday.

Amazon's unveiling of new AI platforms at its AWS conference resulted in a rise in its stock, while the broader market reflected cautious optimism awaiting more comprehensive economic insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024