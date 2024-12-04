Tech Stocks Surge Amid Federal Reserve Sentiment and Upcoming Jobs Data

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced gains on Tuesday, primarily driven by technology-related stocks as investors keenly anticipated forthcoming jobs data.

Federal Reserve officials bolstered market confidence with assurances about inflation and employment trajectories, though they did not suggest whether another interest rate might be forthcoming. Market attention remains on the U.S. monthly employment report, expected on Friday.

Amazon's unveiling of new AI platforms at its AWS conference resulted in a rise in its stock, while the broader market reflected cautious optimism awaiting more comprehensive economic insights.

