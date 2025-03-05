Wall Street Braces for Volatile Session Amid Trade Tensions and Jobs Data

Wall Street's major indexes were poised for a neutral opening on Wednesday following a jobs report that underscored concerns about an economic slowdown. Investors are anticipating a potential shift in strategy from President Donald Trump concerning trade policies.

Economic figures presented a mixed picture as ADP's national employment report revealed an addition of just 77,000 jobs in February, falling significantly short of the projected 140,000 jobs. This data has heightened fears surrounding the stability of the world's leading economy.

Markets remain focused on the federal payrolls report expected on Friday, which is likely to influence investor sentiment further. Attention is also on tariff developments, with Trump contemplating trade relief for sectors compliant with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement, even as he imposed new 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico. The latest economic indicators and corporate earnings announcements are contributing to market unease.

