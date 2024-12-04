Left Menu

South Korea's Political Turmoil: President Yoon's Martial Law Drama

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol lifted martial law after troops surrounded parliament amid accusations of anti-state forces aligned with North Korea. The unexpected imposition prompted international attention and condemnation from political figures. Despite troop withdrawals, the situation underscores Yoon's struggle with an opposition-controlled parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 04-12-2024 02:48 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 02:48 IST
In a dramatic political twist, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol rescinded martial law after initiating it amidst rising political tensions. On a turbulent night, troops encircled the parliament, yet lawmakers swiftly voted against military control, marking a protest against Yoon's sudden move.

President Yoon justified the martial law imposition as a necessity to counter alleged pro-North Korean forces while facing challenges from an adversarial opposition that dominates the legislative body. However, this controversial decision evoked memories of past authoritarian regimes and drew criticism from various political leaders, including those from Yoon's own party.

The international response was swift, with the White House expressing grave concerns over Yoon's actions. Meanwhile, South Korean citizens demonstrated, calling for his impeachment as the implications of this political maneuver continue to unfold, highlighting the fragile balance of democratic practices in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

