South Korea's Political Turmoil: President Yoon's Martial Law Drama

In a dramatic political twist, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol rescinded martial law after initiating it amidst rising political tensions. On a turbulent night, troops encircled the parliament, yet lawmakers swiftly voted against military control, marking a protest against Yoon's sudden move.

President Yoon justified the martial law imposition as a necessity to counter alleged pro-North Korean forces while facing challenges from an adversarial opposition that dominates the legislative body. However, this controversial decision evoked memories of past authoritarian regimes and drew criticism from various political leaders, including those from Yoon's own party.

The international response was swift, with the White House expressing grave concerns over Yoon's actions. Meanwhile, South Korean citizens demonstrated, calling for his impeachment as the implications of this political maneuver continue to unfold, highlighting the fragile balance of democratic practices in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)