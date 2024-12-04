South Korea's Financial Crisis: Unlimited Liquidity Amid Political Turmoil

South Korea's government announced its readiness to provide unlimited liquidity to financial markets after President Yoon Suk Yeol rescinded a martial law order. This decision followed a parliamentary vote against the decree, resulting in a dip of the won to multi-year lows.

The announcement was made after urgent meetings held by Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong. South Korea aims to stabilize stocks, bonds, short-term money and forex markets until normalcy is restored. Despite some recovery, the won remains near its lowest in two years.

Meanwhile, U.S.-listed Korean stocks fell alongside ETFs, and political struggles continue over budgetary conflicts, with the opposition cutting significant portions of the proposed budget. This could create fiscal challenges amid declining export growth.

