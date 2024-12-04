Left Menu

South Korea's Financial Crisis: Unlimited Liquidity Amid Political Turmoil

South Korea is prepared to inject unlimited liquidity into financial markets following a political crisis. President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law was lifted, causing economic instability. The move comes amid budget disputes between the government and opposition, impacting the country's financial outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 05:06 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 05:06 IST
South Korea's Financial Crisis: Unlimited Liquidity Amid Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea's government announced its readiness to provide unlimited liquidity to financial markets after President Yoon Suk Yeol rescinded a martial law order. This decision followed a parliamentary vote against the decree, resulting in a dip of the won to multi-year lows.

The announcement was made after urgent meetings held by Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong. South Korea aims to stabilize stocks, bonds, short-term money and forex markets until normalcy is restored. Despite some recovery, the won remains near its lowest in two years.

Meanwhile, U.S.-listed Korean stocks fell alongside ETFs, and political struggles continue over budgetary conflicts, with the opposition cutting significant portions of the proposed budget. This could create fiscal challenges amid declining export growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024