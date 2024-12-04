Left Menu

Republicans' Agenda: Unity and Strategy for Trump's Return

President-elect Donald Trump participated in a call described as a 'love fest' with Senate Republicans, encouraging unity and support for his Cabinet nominees. Incoming Senate Republican leader John Thune outlined plans for swift legislative actions, focusing initially on energy and defense, followed by tax cuts.

Updated: 04-12-2024 05:44 IST
President-elect Donald Trump
President-elect Donald Trump joined Senate Republicans in what was described as a 'love fest' call on Tuesday, signaling potential agendas for the incoming administration.

The discussion focused on confirming Cabinet nominees and set the stage for significant policy moves, including tax cuts and deportations.

Senate Republicans are preparing to work on key legislative packages in the early days of Trump's term, aiming for a unified and strategic approach.

