Republicans Plan Two-Step Strategy for Trump's Agenda Revival
Republicans in Congress are planning to advance President-elect Donald Trump's agenda, starting with border security, energy, and defense, followed by tax cuts. The strategy involves bypassing a Senate filibuster rule. Challenges include budget resolution and Republican majority coordination in both chambers.
Republicans in the U.S. Congress are strategizing a two-step approach to expedite President-elect Donald Trump's agenda. They aim to focus initially on border security, energy, and defense, followed by extending tax cuts.
Incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune outlined this plan in a party meeting, highlighting a parliamentary maneuver to bypass the filibuster rule. The Senate intends to collaborate closely with the House, where Republicans hold a slim majority.
Challenges ahead include drafting a budget resolution and reaching consensus among party members. The reconciliation process will be crucial to advancing the agenda items without a filibuster. Fiscal concerns have been raised, notably by Senator Rand Paul, regarding the potential cost.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Republicans
- Trump
- agenda
- Senate
- filibuster
- tax cuts
- border security
- energy
- defense
- budget
ALSO READ
Trump's Economic Vision: Tariffs and Tax Cuts at Forefront
Arrest of Eight Bangladesh Nationals in Tripura Raises Border Security Concerns
Heightened Vigil: DIG's Strategic Border Security Review
Republicans Aim for Tax Cuts Amid Rising Debt Concerns
Scott Bessent: Trump’s Treasury Nominee Aims for Tax Cuts and Economic Reform