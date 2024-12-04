Left Menu

Republicans Plan Two-Step Strategy for Trump's Agenda Revival

Republicans in Congress are planning to advance President-elect Donald Trump's agenda, starting with border security, energy, and defense, followed by tax cuts. The strategy involves bypassing a Senate filibuster rule. Challenges include budget resolution and Republican majority coordination in both chambers.

Republicans in the U.S. Congress are strategizing a two-step approach to expedite President-elect Donald Trump's agenda. They aim to focus initially on border security, energy, and defense, followed by extending tax cuts.

Incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune outlined this plan in a party meeting, highlighting a parliamentary maneuver to bypass the filibuster rule. The Senate intends to collaborate closely with the House, where Republicans hold a slim majority.

Challenges ahead include drafting a budget resolution and reaching consensus among party members. The reconciliation process will be crucial to advancing the agenda items without a filibuster. Fiscal concerns have been raised, notably by Senator Rand Paul, regarding the potential cost.

