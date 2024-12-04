Left Menu

Fadnavis Set to Lead Maharashtra as Mahayuti Secures Landmark Victory

Devendra Fadnavis prepares to take oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister following a historic win for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. The coalition, including Shiv Sena and NCP, secured 235 of 288 seats in the state assembly elections. Fadnavis hails the 'Ek Hain to Safe Hain' and 'Modi Hai to Mumkin hai' slogans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 16:24 IST
Fadnavis Set to Lead Maharashtra as Mahayuti Secures Landmark Victory
Mahayuti leaders duirng a meeting with Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous political development, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, and NCP chief Ajit Pawar gathered on Wednesday with Governor CP Radhakrishnan to formally declare their intention to form the Mahayuti coalition government in Maharashtra. The meeting was attended by BJP's Central Observers, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijay Rupani.

Fadnavis is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister on December 5, having been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party earlier in the day. Union Minister Vijay Rupani, acting as BJP's central observer for the state, announced that the ceremony, to be held at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, will also see the induction of two Deputy Chief Ministers.

The names of additional cabinet ministers will be finalized following discussions within the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party, according to Union Minister Rupani. He assured that there are no conflicts within the coalition, emphasizing a harmonious relationship among the parties, during a meeting held at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024