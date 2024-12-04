Fadnavis Set to Lead Maharashtra as Mahayuti Secures Landmark Victory

In a momentous political development, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, and NCP chief Ajit Pawar gathered on Wednesday with Governor CP Radhakrishnan to formally declare their intention to form the Mahayuti coalition government in Maharashtra. The meeting was attended by BJP's Central Observers, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijay Rupani.

Fadnavis is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister on December 5, having been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party earlier in the day. Union Minister Vijay Rupani, acting as BJP's central observer for the state, announced that the ceremony, to be held at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, will also see the induction of two Deputy Chief Ministers.

The names of additional cabinet ministers will be finalized following discussions within the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party, according to Union Minister Rupani. He assured that there are no conflicts within the coalition, emphasizing a harmonious relationship among the parties, during a meeting held at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan.

(With inputs from agencies.)