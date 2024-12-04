Political Battle Intensifies: Duterte Faces New Impeachment Charges
A new impeachment complaint has been raised against Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte by left-wing activists for alleged misuse of government funds. Duterte, the daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, faces intense political struggles and accusations, including illegal expenditure, with growing tensions with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
- Country:
- Philippines
In a new twist to the political saga in the Philippines, Vice President Sara Duterte is facing another impeachment complaint from left-wing activists. The complaint, submitted by at least 74 activists, accuses Duterte of illegal use and mishandling of government funds, further escalating tensions within the nation's top political circles.
The daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, Sara, who is a lawyer, is being scrutinized over her alleged misuse of 612.5 million pesos in confidential funds. She has also come under fire for allegedly obstructing investigations with fabricated reports and receipts, amidst ongoing political hostilities with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
The unfolding developments reflect the high-stakes political drama dominating the Philippines, as Senate investigations loom and public calls for accountability grow louder. The accusations have put a spotlight on Presiden Marcos' administration and its control of Congress, which is set to deliberate over the impeachment charges in the coming months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
