France on the Brink: Government Faces Historic No-Confidence Challenge

French lawmakers are set to decide the fate of Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government on Wednesday with a no-confidence vote poised to plunge France into political turmoil.

This unprecedented move could see Barnier's administration ousted, the first such instance in over six decades, as the Eurozone's second-largest economy grapples with a significant budget deficit.

President Emmanuel Macron is expected to appoint a new Prime Minister expeditiously to stabilize the government, maintaining equilibrium within the EU amidst political challenges in both France and Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)