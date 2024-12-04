France on the Brink: Government Faces Historic No-Confidence Challenge
French lawmakers are poised to dismiss Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government through a no-confidence vote, marking a political upheaval in France. A new prime minister may be appointed swiftly by President Macron, who faces pressure amid economic challenges and a divided parliament.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:12 IST
French lawmakers are set to decide the fate of Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government on Wednesday with a no-confidence vote poised to plunge France into political turmoil.
This unprecedented move could see Barnier's administration ousted, the first such instance in over six decades, as the Eurozone's second-largest economy grapples with a significant budget deficit.
President Emmanuel Macron is expected to appoint a new Prime Minister expeditiously to stabilize the government, maintaining equilibrium within the EU amidst political challenges in both France and Germany.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Manipur Government Responds Firmly to Jiribam Killings Amidst Heightened Tensions
Manipur Unrest: NPP Criticizes Government's Inaction
Government Convenes Crucial All-Party Meet before Winter Session
Modi and Macron Forge Future-Focused Franco-Indian Alliance
Government Strengthens CPSE Dividend Policy to Enhance Shareholder Returns