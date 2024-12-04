Sheikh Hasina Accuses Bangladesh's Interim Leader of Genocide

In a dramatic virtual address delivered from New York, ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched a fierce attack on interim leader Muhammad Yunus, accusing him of orchestrating 'genocide' and failing to protect the country's minority communities, including Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians.

Hasina, making her first public statement since seeking refuge in India four months ago, addressed her supporters during the Awami League's event for Victory Day. She claimed that plans existed to assassinate both her and her sister in a manner similar to the 1975 killing of their father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Relations between India and Bangladesh have been strained since Yunus's government rose to power, with India voicing concerns over growing violence against minorities in Bangladesh. New Delhi has urged Bangladesh's interim government to fulfill its duty to protect all minority groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)