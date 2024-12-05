Struggle for Control: Hama City on the Brink

Syrian rebels announced Thursday that they had commenced an offensive into Hama city, escalating the ongoing conflict in the region.

In contrast, Syrian state media reported that the rebels' attempts to breach the city's defenses have been thwarted by the Syrian army's resilient countermeasures.

This conflicting narrative underscores the high-stakes battle over Hama city, a location of strategic importance in the war-torn country.

