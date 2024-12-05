Struggle for Control: Hama City on the Brink
Syrian rebels have launched an offensive into Hama city in a bid for control. Syrian state media, however, claims the army is successfully repelling the rebels’ advance, preventing them from entering the city. The situation highlights the intense and ongoing conflict in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:02 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Syrian rebels announced Thursday that they had commenced an offensive into Hama city, escalating the ongoing conflict in the region.
In contrast, Syrian state media reported that the rebels' attempts to breach the city's defenses have been thwarted by the Syrian army's resilient countermeasures.
This conflicting narrative underscores the high-stakes battle over Hama city, a location of strategic importance in the war-torn country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement