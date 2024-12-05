Left Menu

Struggle for Control: Hama City on the Brink

Syrian rebels have launched an offensive into Hama city in a bid for control. Syrian state media, however, claims the army is successfully repelling the rebels’ advance, preventing them from entering the city. The situation highlights the intense and ongoing conflict in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:02 IST
Struggle for Control: Hama City on the Brink
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Syrian rebels announced Thursday that they had commenced an offensive into Hama city, escalating the ongoing conflict in the region.

In contrast, Syrian state media reported that the rebels' attempts to breach the city's defenses have been thwarted by the Syrian army's resilient countermeasures.

This conflicting narrative underscores the high-stakes battle over Hama city, a location of strategic importance in the war-torn country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024