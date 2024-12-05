Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Gears Up for Winter Session

The Winter Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly is set to commence on December 16. Governor Anandiben Patel has announced the start of the session, which will be the third of the year. An official notification regarding this has been released.

The Winter Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly is set to begin on December 16, according to official sources.

Governor Anandiben Patel has scheduled the session's commencement for 11 am on the specified date. This will mark the third session conducted this year.

An official notification confirming these details was released on Thursday, ensuring all arrangements are in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

