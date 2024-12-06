Left Menu

Crisis at the Top: Macron Seeks New French Prime Minister Amidst Political Tumult

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to appoint a new prime minister following the toppling of Michel Barnier’s government. The incoming prime minister's priority will be the 2025 budget. Macron denied responsibility for the political crisis and vowed to complete his term until May 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 02:18 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 02:18 IST
Crisis at the Top: Macron Seeks New French Prime Minister Amidst Political Tumult
Emmanuel Macron

Amidst a political upheaval, French President Emmanuel Macron is in the process of appointing a new prime minister following the ousting of Michel Barnier's government. Macron revealed in a Thursday announcement that the focus would be on securing parliamentary approval for the upcoming 2025 budget.

The sudden fall of Barnier's government, marked by a no-confidence vote over fiscal plans, has disrupted France's political landscape, leaving the country grappling with uncertainty. Macron dismissed insinuations of his negligence in the crisis and confirmed his intention to serve his full term, which extends to May 2027.

In an address, Macron underscored the necessity of drafting a diverse new government capable of crossing party lines. This announcement comes alongside his efforts to stabilize France's economy and public finances amid the fractious state of parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024