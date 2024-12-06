Syro-Malabar Church in jubilation as priest will be elevated to Cardinal

The priests, nuns and laity of the Kerala-based Syro-Malabar Church are jubilant as their priest, George Jacob Koovakad, will be elevated to the rank of Cardinal by Pope Francis at St Peter's Basilica, on December 6, at 9 PM. Koovakad, 51, from Kerala, who has been organising Pope Francis' international travels since 2020, will be among the 21 clergy elevated to the rank of Cardinal.

Previously, Koovakad, who held the title of Monsignor, was declared the Titular Archbishop of Nisibis in Turkey.

The priest is currently based in the Vatican.

A delegation from the Archdiocese of Changanassery, to which he belongs, departed for the Vatican on Thursday to attend the ordination ceremony scheduled for Saturday. The delegation is led by Changanassery Archbishop Mar Thomas Tharayil.

Archbishop Koovakad becomes the third Cardinal from the Changanassery Archdiocese, following the late Cardinal Antony Padiyara and Cardinal George Alencherry.

Born on 11 August 1973 in Thiruvananthapuram, Koovakad was ordained as a priest on July 24, 2004. He later pursued training for diplomatic service at the prestigious Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy.

In 2006, he began his diplomatic career at the Apostolic Nunciature in Algeria.

Over the years, Koovakad held various significant roles, including Secretary of the Nunciature in South Korea (2009–2012) and Iran (2012–2014). He subsequently served as Counsellor of the Nunciatures in Costa Rica (2014–2018) and Venezuela (2018–2020).

In 2020, he joined the Secretariat of State of the Holy See, where he assumed responsibility for organising the Pope's global travels, according to the Church.

Following the ordination ceremony, the new Cardinals will visit Pope at the Vatican Palace to receive his blessing. On Sunday, at 1 PM (IST), they will join the Pope in celebrating Holy Mass, according to a Church release.

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrashekhar has termed the priest's elevation to Cardinal as a ''historic moment for India.'' In a post on 'X', Chandrasekhar stated that he was honoured to be part of the delegation attending the ordination ceremony.

''Off to Vatican City as part of the delegation being sent by and on behalf of PM @narendramodi ji to attend the ordainment of #FrGeorgeKoovakad as Cardinal. Will be conveying the best wishes on behalf of all Indians & the Christian community in Kerala, Goa, North East states and all over India in this moment of excitement and pride,'' he said.

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian, former Union Minister of State Kodikkunnil Suresh, Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, BJP leaders Anil Antony, Anoop Antony and Tom Vadakkan are the other members of the delegation appointed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to Rajeev.

''I thank the PM for sending this delegation,'' his post added.

The delegation, led by Union Minister George Kurian, departed for the Vatican on Friday.

Kurian expressed confidence that they may have the opportunity to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican.

''However, all these matters are subject to spiritual procedures, and we cannot say in advance whether we will meet him or not,'' he told a news channel in New Delhi on Friday before leaving for the Vatican.

He added that the delegation's journey was arranged by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Kodikunnil Suresh MP, the sole member from the opposition Congress party, remarked that this was a prestigious and proud moment, with Archbishop Koovakad being elevated to Cardinal.

Responding to queries about the meeting with the Pope, Suresh said that Embassy officials had informed the delegation that they might have the opportunity to meet the Pope at the Vatican.

