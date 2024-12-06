Currency found from seat allotted to Cong MP Singhvi: RS chair Dhankhar

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said a wad of currency notes was recovered by security staff from the seat allotted to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

The currency was recovered from seat no. 222, which is allotted to Singhvi, on Thursday after the sitting of the House, he said.

The assertion triggered an uproar from the Opposition benches, with Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge saying the Chairman should not have named the member without the investigation being completed. Dhankhar said, ''After adjournment of the House yesterday, a wad of currency notes was apparently recovered by security officials from seat no 222 presently allotted to Abhishek Manu Singhvi, elected from the state of Telangana''.

He said as per practice, an investigation has been ordered. The Chairman said the wad is of Rs. 500 notes, and appears to have 100 notes. He also said it was not clear if the currency notes were real or fake. ''It was my duty and I'm obliged to inform the House. This is a routine anti-sabotage check which takes place,'' he said.

Dhankhar added that he was expecting someone would claim the currency notes, but no one has claimed it so far. ''Does it reflect the state of the economy that people can afford to forget it,'' he said.

Uproar was witnessed from both treasury and opposition benches over the issue. ''Why should there be objection to the name being taken? Chairman has pointed out seat number and member who occupies that, what is the problem with that,'' Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said. He said carrying bundles of notes in the House is not appropriate, adding that he agrees there should be a serious investigation. Dhankhar added that the step taken by him was 'minimal'.

