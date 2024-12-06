BJP MLA Kolambkar takes oath as pro-tem speaker; special assembly session from Dec 7

Senior BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar on Friday took oath as pro-tem speaker of the Maharashtra legislative assembly, a day ahead of the special session of the newly-elected house.

The nine-time MLA was administered the oath of office by Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai.

Kolambkar is the senior-most legislator in the new house and won from Mumbai's Wadala seat in last month's assembly elections.

As the pro-tem speaker, a temporary position, he will administer oath to 288 newly-elected MLAs and conduct proceedings of the assembly.

Kolambkar will also preside over election of a regular speaker during the three-day special session of the 15th state assembly beginning from December 7 in Mumbai.

The speaker's election will be held on December 9 and it will be followed by trust vote of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government which was sworn-in on December 5.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chairperson of the legislative council Neelam Gorhe and chief secretary Sujata Saunik were present at the brief oath-taking ceremony at the Raj Bhavan.

