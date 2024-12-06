"Congress leaders have so much money": BJP takes dig at Congress after cash controversy in Rajya Sabha

Bharatiya Janata Party's MP and former national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi today took a dig at the Congress leaders after a wad of currency notes were recovered from the bench of Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Speaking to ANI, Trivedi said that, "Congress leaders have so much money that they don't even bother to take account of the money which is left (on the bench in Parliament)."

He even alleged that the act of not claiming the money raises the doubt of its source and that an investigation should take place. He further alleged, "Since no leader came to collect the money, it raises doubts on many sources of the money that people know whose money it is but they don't come to collect it. This incident should be investigated.

Trivedi also accused Congress of avoiding accountability, remarking, "Congress, which used to question everything, is today refusing to give an account of the case recovered from Parliament." BJP MP Manoj Tiwari echoed similar concerns, describing the incident as shocking. He said, "A bundle of notes has been recovered from the bench. This is a matter of investigation. The Vice President of India has ordered an inquiry into the matter. I am surprised as to where the bundle of notes are being recovered from Congress leaders... this incident should be investigated."

Adding to the outrage, BJP MP Ravi Kishan stated, "A bundle of notes being recovered from the Parliament is a matter of investigation. This is very shocking." Chaos erupted in the Rajya Sabha on Friday after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar revealed that a wad of cash was discovered on the seat of Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi during a routine anti-sabotage check. The cash was found under seat number 222, currently allotted to Singhvi, who represents Telangana. Dhankhar informed the House that an investigation is underway.

In response to the RS Chairman's statement, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that he was "astonished" to hear this, adding that if there is a failing in the security agencies that must also be completely exposed. "I am quite astonished to even hear about it. I never heard of it. I reached the inside of the House yesterday at 12.57 pm. The House rose at 1 pm. From 1 to 1:30 pm, I sat with Ayodhya Prasad in the canteen and had lunch. At 1:30 pm, I left Parliament. So my total stay in the House yesterday was 3 minutes and my stay in the canteen was 30 minutes. I find it bizarre that even on such issues politics is raised. Of course there must be an inquiry as to how people can come and put anything anywhere in any seat," he said. (ANI)

