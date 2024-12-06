Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to Ambedkar on death anniversary

The prime minister also shared a picture from his visit to Chaitya Bhoomi, the cremation place of Ambedkar in Mumbai earlier this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to the main architect of the Constitution, B R Ambedkar, on his death anniversary, saying his tireless fight for equality and human dignity continues to inspire generations.

Ambedkar came from a Dalit family and rose to become one of the most important figures in Indian politics with his championing of the cause of the underprivileged.

''On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, we bow to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution and a beacon of social justice,'' Modi said on X.

''Dr Ambedkar's tireless fight for equality and human dignity continues to inspire generations. Today, as we remember his contributions, we also reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision,'' he said. The prime minister also shared a picture from his visit to Chaitya Bhoomi, the cremation place of Ambedkar in Mumbai earlier this year. Later, Modi also paid floral at Ambedkar's statue inside Parliament premises.

