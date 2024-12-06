India shaping global conversations, good moment to be minister: Jaishankar

S Jaishankar on Friday said it is a good time to be the external affairs minister of the country, which is shaping global conversations with confidence and facing challenges like on the borders with China with firmness and determination.

Jaishankar, who was conferred the 'India First' award at NDTV's 'Indian of the Year' event, called it a privilege to be the face of the country abroad at a time when India is undergoing a transformation while staying true to its traditions.

''We are more aspirational, more ambitious, more capable, and more confident. But most of all, we are an India that is more Bharat. We can actually see in the eighth decade after Independence that democracy has delivered,'' Jaishankar said.

The minister also said he felt empowered by the changes he saw in the country that has been the co-inventor of the Quad formation and progenitor of the International Solar Alliance. ''India is a country of ideas, it is a country which is shaping global conversations. That too is a reason why I am particularly fortunate to represent the country and hold this responsibility,'' he said.

Jaishankar also recalled the challenges India faced for four-and-a-half years on the borders with China and the firmness, determination and fortitude with which they were responded to.

''Look at the way we are responding today to terrorism. A country which let an attack as big as 26/11 actually pass unanswered is today sending a very clear message through strikes in Uri and Balakot,'' Jaishankar said.

India is a country undergoing transformation, staying true to its traditions and at the same time using technology to look ahead into the future, he said.

''We are today more representative as a selection of people than we have ever been. There is equal opportunity in every walk of life in every part of India. This success is not something that is elitist or metropolitan,'' Jaishankar said.

