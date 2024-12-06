Left Menu

Not invited to Ambedkar 'Mahaparinirvan Divas' event, claims Himachal Governor Shukla

While Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday paid tributes to Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar on his 68th death anniversary at the Chaura Maidan here, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla claimed that no formal invitation for the Mahaparinirvan Divas event was extended to him.After paying homage to the architect of the Indian Constitution at the Raj Bhavan, Shukla said, The event at Chaura Maidan was organised by the Shimla Municipal Corporation.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 06-12-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 21:04 IST
Not invited to Ambedkar 'Mahaparinirvan Divas' event, claims Himachal Governor Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

While Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday paid tributes to Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar on his 68th death anniversary at the Chaura Maidan here, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla claimed that no formal invitation for the 'Mahaparinirvan Divas' event was extended to him.

After paying homage to the architect of the Indian Constitution at the Raj Bhavan, Shukla said, ''The event at Chaura Maidan was organised by the Shimla Municipal Corporation. A card was sent to me in which it was mentioned that the chief minister has been invited to the function. However, neither any official contacted me, nor anyone told me if I should attend the same.'' ''Being the head of the state and a citizen of the country, I deemed it fit to celebrate the day with my staff at the Raj Bhavan. The nation is indebted to Dr Ambedkar and I pay my homage to him on his Mahaparinirvan Divas,'' Shukla said.

In a message, the governor highlighted Ambedkar's immense contributions as the architect of the Indian Constitution along with his relentless efforts to promote social justice.

''Dr Ambedkar worked with dedication to improve the lives of the underprivileged and marginalised sections of society,'' Shukla said, as he highlighted the importance of Ambedkar's ideals of equality, brotherhood and unity in addressing social discrimination.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sukhu led people in paying tributes to Ambedkar at the Chaura Maidan, a statement issued here said.

Lauding Ambedkar as a great statesman, Sukhu said he ensured equal rights for all while drafting the Constitution, besides contributing immensely to strengthening democratic values in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024