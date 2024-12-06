Punjab CM Mann slams traditional parties for 'backstabbing' people of border region

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday slammed the traditional political parties of the state for ''backstabbing'' people living in the border region by ''ruining their several generations for vested political interests''.

Addressing a gathering after dedicating a newly-upgraded sugar mill to the people here, the chief minister claimed the progressive and fertile border region of the state lagged behind in terms of development due to the apathetic attitude of the traditional political parties, an official release said.

The leaders of these parties ''ruined'' the younger generations by implicating them in false cases by misusing power, he added.

Mann also said the residents of the border districts are brave people who have always safeguarded the unity and sovereignty of the country.

''This is a sacred land blessed by the great gurus and inhabited by brave and hardworking people who suffered due to the political vendetta of the traditional parties,'' the chief minister said.

This region which produced great patriots and nationalists did not witness any development during the regime of the traditional parties which deceived people despite their enormous contributions, Mann claimed.

However, the chief minister said his government is working tirelessly for the development of this region and as part of its efforts, this upgraded sugar mill has been constructed at a cost of Rs 296 crore.

The mill with a crushing capacity of 3,500 tonnes houses a cogeneration plant of 14 mega watts, he said, adding that it will be the first cooperative sugar mill in the state to produce refined sugar.

The environment-friendly plant has a target of crushing 35 lakh quintal sugarcane in the current season, he said.

It will also process over 150 tonnes of waste daily along with 20 tonnes of best quality organic fertiliser, thereby giving impetus to the local economy, the chief minister said.

Mann also claimed that social bonding in the state is so strong that any seed could grow on the fertile lands of Punjab, but the seeds of hatred will never germinate here at any cost.

He said while futile attempts are being made to disturb the hard-earned peace in Punjab, the state stands firm as the sacred land of great gurus, saints and seers who have shown people the path of mutual love and tolerance.

