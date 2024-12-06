Romanian President Iohannis to stay on until new president elected

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, whose term ends on Dec. 21, will stay on until a new president is elected, he said on Friday, after a top court annulled an ongoing presidential election.

This means Iohannis will appoint a prime minister - following Dec. 1's parliamentary ballot - to form a new government, which will decide the calendar for the re-run presidential election.

