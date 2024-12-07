Political Turmoil in South Korea: President Yoon Faces Impeachment Defeat

In a dramatic political showdown, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol narrowly evaded impeachment after his martial law declaration backfired. Despite a nationwide outcry and a legislative push for his ouster, lawmakers from his own conservative party boycotted the vote on Saturday, thus derailing the impeachment process.

The failed motion intensified public protests demanding Yoon's resignation, leading to heightened political instability in the country. While the opposition controlled a majority in parliament, they fell short of the two-thirds needed for impeachment. With the motion rejected, renewed efforts are expected in upcoming parliamentary sessions.

Amidst growing public dissent, Yoon issued an apology and took responsibility for the decree. The political chaos has alarmed international allies and strained domestic governance, with the possibility of constitutional amendments being discussed as a potential resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)