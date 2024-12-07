Left Menu

Political Turmoil in South Korea: President Yoon Faces Impeachment Defeat

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration led to calls for his impeachment. Despite public protests, lawmakers boycotted the vote, preventing the motion's success. This has intensified public unrest and raised political tensions, while Yoon apologized for his actions, further complicating his political future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:28 IST
President Yoon Suk Yeol
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a dramatic political showdown, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol narrowly evaded impeachment after his martial law declaration backfired. Despite a nationwide outcry and a legislative push for his ouster, lawmakers from his own conservative party boycotted the vote on Saturday, thus derailing the impeachment process.

The failed motion intensified public protests demanding Yoon's resignation, leading to heightened political instability in the country. While the opposition controlled a majority in parliament, they fell short of the two-thirds needed for impeachment. With the motion rejected, renewed efforts are expected in upcoming parliamentary sessions.

Amidst growing public dissent, Yoon issued an apology and took responsibility for the decree. The political chaos has alarmed international allies and strained domestic governance, with the possibility of constitutional amendments being discussed as a potential resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

