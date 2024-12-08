Left Menu

Farmers' Protest: Call for Urgent Dialogue as Tensions Escalate

Congress leader Hanumanth Rao criticized the government's handling of the farmers' protest, citing police obstruction and lack of communication. As the farmers' hunger strike reaches day 300, Rao urged direct discussions with Prime Minister Modi to address demands like a Minimum Support Price. The agitation continues amid heightened security in Delhi.

Congress leader Hanumanth Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Hanumanth Rao has openly criticized the central government's approach to the ongoing farmers' protest, stressing an urgent need for dialogue. This comes after police recently employed tear gas at the Shambhu border to halt farmers heading towards Delhi, an action Rao described as 'unfortunate.'

Marking the 300th day of the farmers' indefinite hunger strike, Rao expressed frustration at the government's apparent indifference. He implored Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Agriculture Minister to engage directly with protestors, who demand adequate minimum support prices for their crops and other pending issues.

In response, farmers have renewed their call for the 'Delhi Chalo' march amid tight security installations by the Delhi police. The protestors are pressing for a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price, farm debt waivers, and other reforms. Rao insists that the government must acknowledge these legitimate concerns to prevent further unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

