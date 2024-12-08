Left Menu

Robert Vadra Urges Government to Address Farmers' Concerns Amidst Electoral Controversies

Robert Vadra, businessman and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband, criticized the BJP's win in Haryana, supported farmers' protests, questioned EVM credibility, and praised the INDIA alliance. He expressed hope that Priyanka Gandhi will effectively represent Wayanad and tackle issues neglected by BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 15:23 IST
Robert Vadra, Businessman and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an unexpected turn of events, Robert Vadra, businessman and spouse of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has raised significant concerns about the recent electoral outcomes in Haryana. Speaking to ANI, Vadra questioned the BJP's surprising victory amidst extensive farmer protests in the state. He urged the government to heed the farmers' demands and find solutions to their grievances.

The tension escalated earlier that day when police resorted to tear gas at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border to disperse farmers participating in the 'Dilli Chalo' march. A verbal clash ensued between police forces and protesters, further inflamed by drone footage capturing law enforcement blocking the farmers' advance. Haryana Police reported discrepancies in the group of farmers proceeding compared to the approved list of participants.

Vadra also cast doubts on the credibility of electronic voting machines (EVMs), suggesting a shift back to traditional ballot papers for future elections amid public mistrust following the Haryana and Maharashtra poll results. He then praised the INDIA alliance, highlighting its potential to challenge the BJP across states if it maintains unity. Vadra expressed confidence in Priyanka Gandhi's commitment to delivering on her promises in Wayanad and reiterated his longstanding wish for her to serve as a Member of Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

