Derabassi Roads Crumble Amid Farmer Protests: Urgent Repairs Demanded

In a recent assembly session, Punjab AAP MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa highlighted the dire conditions of roads in Derabassi, a result of the Shambhu border closure. The Punjab Cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian responded, assuring that repairs will be conducted.

The condition of link roads has suffered due to redirected traffic following the ongoing farmer protests at the Punjab-Haryana border points. Khuddian acknowledged the deterioration and promised that a competent authority would oversee the necessary roadwork.

The assembly deliberations shed light on the wider impacts of the farmer protests, underscoring urgent infrastructure repair needs and the push for legal guarantees on MSP for crops.

(With inputs from agencies.)