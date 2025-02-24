Left Menu

Derabassi Roads Crumble Amid Farmer Protests: Urgent Repairs Demanded

Punjab AAP MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa has raised concerns over damaged roads in Derabassi due to the Shambhu border closure. The traffic has shifted to these link roads, leading to their deterioration. The government has assured repair work will be undertaken to address the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:57 IST
Derabassi Roads Crumble Amid Farmer Protests: Urgent Repairs Demanded
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent assembly session, Punjab AAP MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa highlighted the dire conditions of roads in Derabassi, a result of the Shambhu border closure. The Punjab Cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian responded, assuring that repairs will be conducted.

The condition of link roads has suffered due to redirected traffic following the ongoing farmer protests at the Punjab-Haryana border points. Khuddian acknowledged the deterioration and promised that a competent authority would oversee the necessary roadwork.

The assembly deliberations shed light on the wider impacts of the farmer protests, underscoring urgent infrastructure repair needs and the push for legal guarantees on MSP for crops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025