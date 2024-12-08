Rao Releases 'Chargesheet' Against Congress Government's Alleged Failures in Telangana

Former minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Harish Rao on Sunday unveiled a "chargesheet" highlighting the alleged inadequacies of the Congress party since it assumed power a year ago in Telangana. In his critique, Rao accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's administration of being inconsistent, akin to a chameleon changing colors.

Rao's accusations included a challenge, urging the government to prove its commitment to job creation by allocating 500 acres of land in Kalwakurthy, a pledge originally made by former Chief Minister and BRS leader K Chandrashekar Rao. He remarked, "Revanth, who changes colors like a chameleon. If Revanth is really sincere about creating employment as our KTR said, give the 500 acres of land of yours in Kalwakurthy."

The political tension escalated on Friday when BRS leaders Kalvakuntla Kavitha and Harish Rao were placed under house arrest to prevent them from joining a planned protest at the Ambedkar statue near Necklace Road. This demonstration was in response to the arrest of BRS leaders, with Kavitha's PRO stating her detention prior to the event. Harish Rao, under significant police surveillance, decried his own restriction as unwarranted.

On Thursday, tension further intensified as Harish Rao was detained for over 10 hours while attempting to meet Kaushik Reddy, apprehended by Banjara Hills police earlier. Condemning the arrest as unlawful, Rao demanded Reddy's immediate release on station bail. He voiced his disgruntlement, stating, "BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy was arrested early today... He has not been produced in court nor granted station bail… This arrest is condemned."

Rao also harshly criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of conducting a "demonic rule" disguised as democratic governance. In a post on X, he said, "You (Revanth Reddy) are continuing the demonic rule while calling it democratic rule. We are not afraid of your quail threats and illegal cases. Telangana society itself will give you wisdom."

