Ravindra Mahato Set to Become Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Amid Legislative Session

Jharkhand's political scene is set for a shift as Ravindra Mahato from Jamtara constituency is poised to take on the role of Speaker of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. This announcement, made by Rural Development Minister Irfan Ansari, indicates a significant prideful shift for Jamtara, which will now boast both a speaker and a minister.

The state's Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore detailed the upcoming Vidhan Sabha session scheduled from December 9 to 12. The event will feature the swearing-in of newly elected MLAs, who will have the option to take the oath in any of 20 languages, and the critical election of the assembly speaker.

Additionally, the session will host debates on the Governor's address and discussions about the supplementary budget. Emphasizing continuity of progress, the government is set to counter any unfounded accusations from the opposition. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has highlighted the new cabinet's commitment to steering Jharkhand in a steady positive direction, having recently outlined numerous points to guide this development.

