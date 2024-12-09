Rising Rajasthan: India's Mantra of Reform and Transformation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's mantra of 'Reform, Perform and Transform' at the Rising Rajasthan Summit. Highlighting India's robust manufacturing base and digital democratisation, he noted the global excitement towards India's resilient economy. Modi also praised Rajasthan's development under the government's focus on heritage and progress.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rising Rajasthan Summit, emphasizing India's commitment to 'Reform, Perform and Transform'.
He highlighted the nation's strong manufacturing base and digital democratisation, which are sparking global interest and excitement about India's resilient economy.
Modi commended Rajasthan's development, noting the government's dual focus on heritage and progress as key drivers of the state's success.
