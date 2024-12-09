Left Menu

Rising Rajasthan: India's Mantra of Reform and Transformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's mantra of 'Reform, Perform and Transform' at the Rising Rajasthan Summit. Highlighting India's robust manufacturing base and digital democratisation, he noted the global excitement towards India's resilient economy. Modi also praised Rajasthan's development under the government's focus on heritage and progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-12-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 12:36 IST
Rising Rajasthan: India's Mantra of Reform and Transformation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rising Rajasthan Summit, emphasizing India's commitment to 'Reform, Perform and Transform'.

He highlighted the nation's strong manufacturing base and digital democratisation, which are sparking global interest and excitement about India's resilient economy.

Modi commended Rajasthan's development, noting the government's dual focus on heritage and progress as key drivers of the state's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024