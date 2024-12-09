China Calls for Political Resolution Amidst Syrian Turmoil
The Chinese foreign ministry has urgently called for a political solution to address the instability in Syria, urging parties to prioritize the interests of the Syrian populace. This follows the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad by rebels, which could heighten instability in the region.
In a significant geopolitical development, China's foreign ministry emphasized the need for a swift political resolution in Syria to restore stability and order. This call comes after rebels captured the Syrian capital, leading to President Bashar al-Assad's flight to Russia.
At a regular news briefing, Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, underscored China's concern over the situation, urging parties involved to prioritize the Syrian people's fundamental interests. The announcement by rebels, ending Assad's 50-year familial rule, raises concerns about further instability in a volatile Middle East.
The swift advance by the Hayat al-Tahrir al-Sham-led militia, an entity noted for its terrorist affiliations, marks a significant shift in the regional landscape. The fate of Syria, China asserts, should rest in the hands of its people, calling for cooperative efforts towards a political solution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
