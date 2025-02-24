Middle East Envoy Pushes for Ceasefire Extension Amid Tensions
Steve Witkoff, Trump's envoy, will visit the Middle East to negotiate the extension of a fragile Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The ceasefire includes a stipulation for hostage exchanges. Despite recent setbacks and criticisms, both sides seem committed to navigating the complex negotiations ahead.
President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced plans to travel to the region this week to negotiate an extension of the current Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The ceasefire, which began on January 19, is under strain as it approaches the end of its first phase.
The initial phase involves exchanging 33 Israeli hostages in Gaza for nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees held by Israel, with plans for further steps. The next phase would see Israeli forces withdrawing from Gaza while securing the release of 60 additional hostages.
The agreement faced setbacks when Israel delayed releasing 602 Palestinian prisoners over the weekend. Criticism over public ceremonies during hostage exchanges has mounted, with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu accusing Hamas of using them to evade ceasefire obligations. Tensions persist in this decades-old conflict, compounded by significant casualties and humanitarian crises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MiddleEast
- ceasefire
- Gaza
- Israel
- Hamas
- SteveWitkoff
- hostages
- Netanyahu
- conflict
- negotiations
ALSO READ
Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza
Thai Hostages' Emotional Return from Hamas Captivity
Israeli official says forces have begun withdrawing from a key Gaza corridor, part of ceasefire deal with Hamas, reports AP.
Escape from Gaza: The Return of the Thai Hostages
Hamas Denounces Trump's Gaza Remarks