Middle East Envoy Pushes for Ceasefire Extension Amid Tensions

President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced plans to travel to the region this week to negotiate an extension of the current Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The ceasefire, which began on January 19, is under strain as it approaches the end of its first phase.

The initial phase involves exchanging 33 Israeli hostages in Gaza for nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees held by Israel, with plans for further steps. The next phase would see Israeli forces withdrawing from Gaza while securing the release of 60 additional hostages.

The agreement faced setbacks when Israel delayed releasing 602 Palestinian prisoners over the weekend. Criticism over public ceremonies during hostage exchanges has mounted, with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu accusing Hamas of using them to evade ceasefire obligations. Tensions persist in this decades-old conflict, compounded by significant casualties and humanitarian crises.

