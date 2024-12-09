Opposition Demand Action as Manipur Faces Unprecedented Turmoil

In a significant demonstration at Jantar Mantar, the parties of the INDIA bloc from Manipur called for urgent intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the ongoing violence in their state. They demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah on 'moral grounds,' citing his failure to resolve the crisis.

Key opposition figures, including Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Gaurav Gogoi, alongside CPI's D Raja, united in the protest. They emphasized the dire situation in Manipur, highlighting the curfews, internet restrictions, economic disruptions, and educational standstill that have plagued the state for 19 months.

With over 220 fatalities and widespread displacement due to ethnic clashes, the INDIA bloc urged immediate action to restore peace without compromising Manipur's territorial integrity. They resolved to continue their struggle, reiterating a commitment to unity and integrity within the region, independent of divisive factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)