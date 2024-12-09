Left Menu

Opposition Demand Action as Manipur Faces Unprecedented Turmoil

The INDIA bloc parties from Manipur protested, demanding Prime Minister Modi's visit and Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation, amid ongoing violence in the state. The protest aimed for peace restoration and held the government accountable for the 19-month turmoil affecting Manipur's societal fabric and territorial integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:27 IST
Opposition Demand Action as Manipur Faces Unprecedented Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant demonstration at Jantar Mantar, the parties of the INDIA bloc from Manipur called for urgent intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the ongoing violence in their state. They demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah on 'moral grounds,' citing his failure to resolve the crisis.

Key opposition figures, including Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Gaurav Gogoi, alongside CPI's D Raja, united in the protest. They emphasized the dire situation in Manipur, highlighting the curfews, internet restrictions, economic disruptions, and educational standstill that have plagued the state for 19 months.

With over 220 fatalities and widespread displacement due to ethnic clashes, the INDIA bloc urged immediate action to restore peace without compromising Manipur's territorial integrity. They resolved to continue their struggle, reiterating a commitment to unity and integrity within the region, independent of divisive factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024