Opposition Demand Action as Manipur Faces Unprecedented Turmoil
The INDIA bloc parties from Manipur protested, demanding Prime Minister Modi's visit and Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation, amid ongoing violence in the state. The protest aimed for peace restoration and held the government accountable for the 19-month turmoil affecting Manipur's societal fabric and territorial integrity.
- Country:
- India
In a significant demonstration at Jantar Mantar, the parties of the INDIA bloc from Manipur called for urgent intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the ongoing violence in their state. They demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah on 'moral grounds,' citing his failure to resolve the crisis.
Key opposition figures, including Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Gaurav Gogoi, alongside CPI's D Raja, united in the protest. They emphasized the dire situation in Manipur, highlighting the curfews, internet restrictions, economic disruptions, and educational standstill that have plagued the state for 19 months.
With over 220 fatalities and widespread displacement due to ethnic clashes, the INDIA bloc urged immediate action to restore peace without compromising Manipur's territorial integrity. They resolved to continue their struggle, reiterating a commitment to unity and integrity within the region, independent of divisive factors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
INDIA Bloc Triumphs in Jharkhand Elections: Hemant Soren Poised to Lead
INDIA bloc elects Hemant Soren as leader of alliance after massive victory in Jharkhand polls.
INDIA Bloc Leadership Urges Parliament Debate on Adani Allegations
Kalyan Banerjee Calls for Mamata's Leadership of INDIA Bloc
Hemant Soren's Historic Return: INDIA Bloc's Momentous Victory in Jharkhand