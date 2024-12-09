Left Menu

Margaret Hodge: Britain's New Anti-Corruption Champion

Britain has appointed former lawmaker Margaret Hodge as its Anti-Corruption Champion. She will work to coordinate efforts across parliament, the private sector, and civil society to combat corruption. Hodge spent 30 years in politics, focusing on domestic and international anti-corruption campaigns.

  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has appointed Margaret Hodge, a seasoned former lawmaker, as the new 'Anti-Corruption Champion'. The initiative seeks to foster collaboration between parliament, the private sector, and civil society to stamp out corruption in its various forms.

Margaret Hodge's selection comes as no surprise, given her extensive track record in the governing Labour Party, where she dedicated three decades to combating corruption at both domestic and international levels.

As Anti-Corruption Champion, Hodge is expected to leverage her vast experience to bring about meaningful reforms and steer the nation's anti-corruption agenda with renewed focus and vigor.

