Rebels Garner Support from Alawite Stronghold as Syria Embraces Change

Sunni-led Islamist rebels met with Alawite elders in Assad's hometown of Qardaha, gaining support in a crucial test for Syria's new rulers. The meeting, underscoring religious diversity, saw elders back the rebels, indicating a shift away from decades of Assad's regime, fostering hope for moderation.

Updated: 10-12-2024 02:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development in the ongoing realignment of power in Syria, Sunni-led Islamist rebels, who recently toppled Bashar al-Assad, secured backing from Alawite elders in his birthplace, Qardaha. This gesture is hailed as an encouraging sign of reconciliation and tolerance under Syria's new leadership.

The meeting in northwest Syria's Latakia province saw religious leaders and community figures pledge support for the new order, amidst calls for restored state services and disarmament in a region that has been loyal to Assad for decades. The support of the Alawite minority, which traditionally backed Assad, is seen as a pivotal moment in Syria's search for peace.

The apparent support marks a shift from Assad's hardline stance against groups like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and the Free Syrian Army, which he labeled as terrorists. As the rebel forces maintain their march toward Damascus, they emphasize unity and religious diversity, working to distance themselves from radical elements and foster an inclusive future for the country.

