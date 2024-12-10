Left Menu

Unopposed Triumph: Rabindra Nath Mahato Elected Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Again

Rabindra Nath Mahato was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Jharkhand Assembly. Chief Minister Hemant Soren proposed his name, seconded by JMM MLA Mathura Prasad Mahato. Mahato retained his seat after defeating BJP's Madhav Chandra Mahato. The JMM-led alliance secured power with a significant assembly majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:46 IST
Rabindra Nath Mahato, a key legislator from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the sixth Jharkhand assembly on Tuesday. Chief Minister Hemant Soren nominated Mahato, with JMM MLA Mathura Prasad Mahato backing the proposal during the assembly's second session of its four-day meeting.

Hemant Soren extended congratulations on behalf of the ruling alliance to Mahato for his re-election as Speaker, marking his second consecutive term in this significant role. The accomplishment follows Mahato's successful retention of the Nala assembly seat, where he defeated BJP's Madhav Chandra Mahato by a margin of 10,483 votes in recent elections.

Mahato, along with other legislators, took the oath of office on Monday. The JMM-led coalition achieved a decisive victory on November 23, retaining power by securing 56 out of 81 seats in the assembly, leaving the BJP-headed NDA with just 24 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

